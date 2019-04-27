We never called PM Modi ‘neech’ but he became OBC for political gains: Mayawati

New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 10:50:22 PM

Mayawati said that the BJP's announcements were for hoodwinking people, its statistics were white lies, and its governments were head of lies and dramatics.

Mayawati, lok sabha elections, PM Modi, general elections, electionsBSP chief Mayawati. (Reuters)

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said that she never called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘neech’ and always considered him upper caste. However, the former UP chief minister said that the prime minister included his community in the OBC category for political gains. The BSP chief was responding to the prime minister who had earlier in the day said that Mayawati and Akhilesh both had called him ‘neech’.

“Today in Kannauj, Prime Minister Modi said that we (Mayawati and Akhilesh) had called him ‘neech’ but we never said so. His accusations are baseless. We had always considered him someone belonging to upper caste,” she said.

The BSP chief further said that the prime minister tried his best to get votes in the name of backward classes. “He (Modi) always belonged to upper caste but during his tenure in Gujarat, he included his community in the OBC category for political gains,” the BSP chief added.

She hit out at the prime minister for his ‘hawa hawai’ promises. Mayawati said that the BJP’s announcements were for hoodwinking people, its statistics were white lies, and its governments were head of lies and dramatics. “Their (BJP) leaders – number 1 jumlebaaz, real meaning of BJP – only development of the rich,” she said.

The former CM also said that why the problems of poverty and unemployment of Uttar Pradesh did not change even with the Centre and the state being ruled by the saffron party. “Will PM Modi be able to give its reply to the people by looking at them in their eyes? They are habitual of calling others wrong…why are they not willing to look at themselves?” Mayawati asked.

