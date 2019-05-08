Rahul Gandhi Wayanad election result 2019: Can Congress chief make spectacular southern debut?

By: |
Updated: May 8, 2019 11:00:37 AM

Wayanad election result 2019: Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency considered to be the Congress' bastion.

wayanad election result, wayanad result, rahul gandhi, wayanad lok sabha election 2019Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Wayanad election result 2019: When the Congress announced that the party chief Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 from a second seat apart from the Gandhi family’s pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh – Amethi – it came under intense criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party claimed that Rahul Gandhi was spooked by Smriti Irani’s challenge in Amethi. Selecting Wayanad in Kerala as the second seat for Rahul Gandhi was a calculated move by the Congress.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Considering the demographic factors in Wayanad, the seat has emerged as a safe playground for Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is considered to be a force in the constituency, is an important ally of the Congress in Kerala. The significant Muslim, Christian population in Wayanad may also work in the Congress chief’s favour.

Challenging Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad are CPI’s PP Suneer who has been fielded by Kerala’s ruling LDF and NDA’s Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad: IN PICS

Thushar belongs to the Ezhava community, a backward caste with sizeable population in Kerala. His father Vellappally Natesan is the general secretary of the influential Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam which works for the welfare of the community.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency witnessed intense campaigning from both the Congress and BJP-led NDA. “Rahul baba is contesting from such a seat where when a procession is taken out, it is difficult to make out whether it is India or Pakistan,” BJP president Amit Shah had said addressing a rally while referring to green flags of IUML during Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Wayanad. Shah’s remark had triggered a verbal war between the Congress and the BJP.

Polling in Wayanad was held on April 23 and the constituency recorded a voting percentage more than 2014. According to the Election Commission, 76.21 per cent people voted in Wayanad, three per cent more than 2014 figure of 73.2 per cent. Excited by the high polling percentage, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal claimed that there was a ‘Rahul wave’ across Kerala. Venugopal also expressed the hope that Rahul Gandhi will win Wayanad seat by a record margin.

 

Can Rahul Gandhi make a spectacular debut as an MP from Kerala? Decision on ay 23.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi Wayanad election result 2019: Can Congress chief make spectacular southern debut?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition