Rahul Gandhi Wayanad election result 2019: Can Congress chief make spectacular southern debut?

Wayanad election result 2019: When the Congress announced that the party chief Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 from a second seat apart from the Gandhi family's pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh - Amethi - it came under intense criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party claimed that Rahul Gandhi was spooked by Smriti Irani's challenge in Amethi. Selecting Wayanad in Kerala as the second seat for Rahul Gandhi was a calculated move by the Congress. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Considering the demographic factors in Wayanad, the seat has emerged as a safe playground for Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is considered to be a force in the constituency, is an important ally of the Congress in Kerala. The significant Muslim, Christian population in Wayanad may also work in the Congress chief's favour. Challenging Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad are CPI's PP Suneer who has been fielded by Kerala's ruling LDF and NDA's Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena. Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad: IN\u00a0PICS Thushar belongs to the Ezhava community, a backward caste with sizeable population in Kerala. His father Vellappally Natesan is the general secretary of the influential Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam which works for the welfare of the community. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency witnessed intense campaigning from both the Congress and BJP-led NDA. "Rahul baba is contesting from such a seat where when a procession is taken out, it is difficult to make out whether it is India or Pakistan," BJP president Amit Shah had said addressing a rally while referring to green flags of IUML during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad. Shah's remark had triggered a verbal war between the Congress and the BJP. Polling in Wayanad was held on April 23 and the constituency recorded a voting percentage more than 2014. According to the Election Commission, 76.21 per cent people voted in Wayanad, three per cent more than 2014 figure of 73.2 per cent. Excited by the high polling percentage, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal claimed that there was a 'Rahul wave' across Kerala. Venugopal also expressed the hope that Rahul Gandhi will win Wayanad seat by a record margin. Can Rahul Gandhi make a spectacular debut as an MP from Kerala? Decision on ay 23.