Wayanad Have It With Butter, asks Amul’s cartoon featuring Rahul Gandhi

(Image source: Amul instagram)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from two seats this time – Wyanand and Amethi. While Amethi is the Gandhi legacy seat, Wayanad was held by Congressman M I Shanawas, who had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat back in 2009 and again in 2014. He passed away in 2018.

It came as quite a surprise to many when it was announced that besides the legacy seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Gandhi scion will also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad. Wayanad in north Kerala, which came into being after delimitation in 2009, has a huge tribal population and is considered as a safe seat for the Congress party.

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena’s state unit president Thushar Velapally and CPI’s P P Suneer will contest for the seat against Gandhi from the seat. Velapally’s party is a BJP ally in the southern state.

“Wanted to show South India that I am standing with you, Congress party is with you,” Rahul Gandhi had said when asked to comment on his first Lok Sabha venture outside Amethi.

Although this is the first time Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two Lok Sabha seats simultaneously, it also marks the first time someone from the Gandhi family is contesting from Kerala and has naturally created a buzz.

CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan on Monday said his description of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as “Amul Baby” still stands as Gandhi had failed to understand political scenarios, hinting that he was inexperienced. Achuthanandan had called Gandhi ‘Amul Baby’ in 2011.

Today, Amul, the popular dairy brand known for its funny takes on current trends, came up with a new cartoon on the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Wayanad.

Featuring Gandhi in his signature white white kurta pyjamas, the cartoon with a word play on ‘Why not’ added a caption, “Wayanad have it with butter? Amethi ka paratha!”

The 48-year-old can be seen holding two slices of buttered toast, showing the two constituencies. The cartoon went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions on social media –

#Amul Topical : Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qd3TpNLP7J — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 2, 2019

This reminds me that once former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan called @RahulGandhi ‘Amul Baby’. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Wayanad pic.twitter.com/76uXFH2WBK — Bobins Abraham (@BobinsAbraham) April 3, 2019

Clever indeed, full marks for creativity — Gaurav (@g4ur4v) April 3, 2019