WATCH: TDP MLA and actor Balakrishna chases, assaults own party workers at rally

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 5:01 PM

Balakrishna is an actor and a star campaigner of the ruling Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and is contesting from Hindupur constituency in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Balakrishna, Balakrishna video, Balakrishna wife, Balakrishna sister, Balakrishna slap, Balakrishna slap video, TDP, Balakrishna daughter, chandrababu naidu, NTR, NTR son, NTR wife(Image source: Balakrishna Facebook)

Telugu Desam Party legislator Balakrishna was on Sunday seen chasing and assaulting his own party workers at a rally for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The actor-turned-politician and brother-in-law of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a sitting MLA from Hindpur and is seekinga re-entry into the state assembly this time. He was miffed when a youth came too close for a picture with him.

The visuals show Balakrishna surrounded by yellow flag-bearing TDP supporters at a campaign rally in Chipurupally. The visuals show how tension gripped an otherwise festive scene as Balakrishna started kicking and hitting the unidentified TDP supporter.

This is not Balakrishna’s first brush with controversy. He is known for physical and verbal abuses against fans, supporters and journalists. Sunday’s incident was the second such instance involving him in the last 10 days.

Here’s what happened

The Sunday incident occurred while his brother-in-law Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, was campaigning in Chipurupally for party leader Kimidi Nagarjuna.

The road leading to Gurla was congested with cars and bikes of TDP cadre during the rally in town, as per The News Minute. As Balakrishna chased an unidentified TDP worker and started hitting and kicking him, the incident was captured on video.

READ ALSO | My family gave a number of PMs, none like Narendra Modi: Varun Gandhi

The viral video shows Balakrishna snatching the TDP worker’s mobile phone and throwing it. In another video that has surfaced online, the politician is reportedly seen threatening a person who was trying to capture the incident on the video.

Watch Balakrishna


(Video source: Telugu360)

Earlier, Balakrishna had slapped a local journalist in Hindupur when he was trying to capture a video of an event. As outrage began pouring in, he was forced to issue an open apology to journalists.

Who is Balakrishna?

Those unfamiliar with the politician must note that Balakrishna, is an actor and a star campaigner of the ruling Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and is contesting from Hindupur constituency in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He’s the son of NT Rama Rao, an eminent Telugu film actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Balakrishna’s sister Nara Bhuvaneshwari is married to CM Chandrababu Naidu, while his daughter, Nara Brahmini, is married to Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. WATCH: TDP MLA and actor Balakrishna chases, assaults own party workers at rally
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition