Watch: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur turns emotional while meeting Uma Bharti

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on a BJP ticket, turned emotional on seeing former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and union minister Uma Bharti on Monday. Bhopal will go on polls on May 12 during the sixth phase. Sadhvi Pragya is up against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. In the video that has been shared online, Thakur is seen getting emotional while meeting the minister, who is also a fellow Sadhvi. Following some interaction, Thakur could be seen in the video holding Bharti and breaking into tears. Following this, Bharti asks one of Thakur's associates to provide some water to her. An acquaintance who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle Thakur was campaigning in then offered her a glass of water. A number of media persons who were standing there then posed some questions to Uma Bharti who replied saying, \u201cWill be part of the victory march\u201d On Saturday, while speaking about Thakur, Uma Bharti had said that there cannot be any comparison between the two, as Sadhvi is a great saint, while she is just an ordinary creature. \u201cShe is a great saint, don\u2019t compare me with her, I\u2019m just an ordinary and foolish creature,\u201d she said when asked if Thakur was replacing her as the BJP's face in MP Uma Bharti was Madhya Pradesh chief minister between December 2003 to August 2004. She had left BJP after falling out with party leadership to form Bharatiya Janshakti Party but later returned to the party in June 2011. #WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's LS candidate from Bhopal breaks down while meeting Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com\/SqcvJPCfnZ \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 On Friday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev backed Thakur, calling her a nationalist who was sent to jail on the basis of suspicion. He also observed that Sadhvi was tortured in jail as if she was a terrorist. \u201cShe is not a terrorist but a nationalist lady,\u201d Ramdev told The Indian Express. Also read: Pragya Thakur a great saint, am just an ordinary creature: Uma Bharti Recently, Sadhvi Thakur stirred up a controversy by claiming that ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during the 26\/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her curse, which she later retracted.