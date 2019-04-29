Watch: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur turns emotional while meeting Uma Bharti

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 2:21:49 PM

In the video that has been shared online, Thakur is seen getting emotional while meeting the minister, who is also a fellow Sadhvi.

sadvi pragya thakur, uma bhartiScreenshot from ANI video

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on a BJP ticket, turned emotional on seeing former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and union minister Uma Bharti on Monday. Bhopal will go on polls on May 12 during the sixth phase. Sadhvi Pragya is up against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

In the video that has been shared online, Thakur is seen getting emotional while meeting the minister, who is also a fellow Sadhvi. Following some interaction, Thakur could be seen in the video holding Bharti and breaking into tears. Following this, Bharti asks one of Thakur’s associates to provide some water to her. An acquaintance who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle Thakur was campaigning in then offered her a glass of water.

A number of media persons who were standing there then posed some questions to Uma Bharti who replied saying, “Will be part of the victory march”

On Saturday, while speaking about Thakur, Uma Bharti had said that there cannot be any comparison between the two, as Sadhvi is a great saint, while she is just an ordinary creature. “She is a great saint, don’t compare me with her, I’m just an ordinary and foolish creature,” she said when asked if Thakur was replacing her as the BJP’s face in MP

Uma Bharti was Madhya Pradesh chief minister between December 2003 to August 2004. She had left BJP after falling out with party leadership to form Bharatiya Janshakti Party but later returned to the party in June 2011.

On Friday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev backed Thakur, calling her a nationalist who was sent to jail on the basis of suspicion. He also observed that Sadhvi was tortured in jail as if she was a terrorist. “She is not a terrorist but a nationalist lady,” Ramdev told The Indian Express.

Also read: Pragya Thakur a great saint, am just an ordinary creature: Uma Bharti

Recently, Sadhvi Thakur stirred up a controversy by claiming that ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her curse, which she later retracted.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Watch: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur turns emotional while meeting Uma Bharti
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition