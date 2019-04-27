WATCH: Rahul Gandhi halts his speech during ‘Azaan’ in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paused his speech briefly for a few minutes during 'Azaan.' After the 'Azaan' ended, Gandhi began his speech.\u00a0 The Congress chief was holding a campaign rally at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the rally, the Congress chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that PM Modi stopped developmental works like work on railway factory, railway line and food park in Amethi. The Congress president also ensured that he will work double for the benefit of common people. "I have the list of all the works which were stopped by the Modi government. I will do double work for Raebareli and Amethi and ensure employment for the people," he said. WATCH:-\u00a0 #WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi halts his speech during 'Azaan' in Amethi, earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com\/rHENio0eWp \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019 Earlier in the day, the Congress president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in various departments of the government. "Some 22 lakh jobs are vacant in the government. PM did not want to fill these vacant posts and only wants to help his friends. We will give these 22 lakh jobs in one year and 10 lakh jobs in panchayats," he added. Gandhi said that the prime minister fooled the country and took money from the pocket of the people. "Modi has fooled you and made you stand in queues telling you that it is fighting against corruption and black money. He fooled the country and took money from your pocket for a 'chor' like Anil Ambani," he said. This time, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two Lok Sabha seats \u2014 Amethi in UP and Wayanad in Kerala. Union minister Smriti Irani is once again challenging Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 5.