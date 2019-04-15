WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi’s awkward moment during a speech in Fatehpur Sikri

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 2:48 PM

Priyanka Gandhi was explaining about the healthcare schemes promised in the Congress manifesto. However, Gandhi made an error when she said that people would get 'health' in the government hospitals for free under programmes promised in the Congress manifesto.

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi speech, Priyanka Gandhi fumbles, Priyanka Gandhi UP speech, Priyanka Gandhi rally, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, 2019 electionsPriyanka Gandhi, who is Congress in-charge of UP-East, has been campaigning for the grand old party. (PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday fumbled during a speech at a rally he was attending with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh. She was explaining about the healthcare schemes promised in the Congress manifesto. However, Gandhi made an error when she said that people would get ‘health’ in the government hospitals for free under programmes promised in the Congress manifesto.

Quick to correct her mistake, Priyanka said that it wasn’t ‘health’ but the tests and treatment which would be provided. “Under the schemes promised in the manifesto, health would be provided for free in the government hospitals…not health, but the tests and treatments would be free. Would be great if you get health too,” the Congress General Secretary for Eastern UP said.

The Congress in its manifesto has promised that the total government expenditure on healthcare will be doubled to 3 per cent of GDP by 2023-24 which is currently around 1 per cent. It also believes that healthcare is the right of every citizen. Rahul Gandhi has already challenged the BJP’s ambitious healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat.

In an apparent reference to Ayushman Bharat, the grand old party manifesto states that the insurance-based model cannot be the preferred model to provide universal healthcare in the country. It has promised to enact the Right to Healthcare Act that will guarantee to every citizen the right to healthcare services through a network of public hospitals and enlisted private hospitals.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress in-charge of UP-East, has been campaigning for the Congress. She has visited key constituencies such as Ayodhya, Varanasi and Amethi to firm up support for brother Rahul Gandhi who hopes to put up a fight against BJP and SP-BSP.

