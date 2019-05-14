WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi greets Modi supports with handshakes, says ‘aap apni jagah, main meri’

Barely months old in active politics, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi surely knows how to take her rivals by surprise. On Monday, BJP supporters witnessed it first hand as they raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi' during her roadshow in Indore. After noticing BJP supporters shouting the slogans, she stopped her cavalcade, got out of her black SUV, shook hands with them and said: \u201cAap apni jagah, main meri jagah. All the best (You are good in your place and I am in mine).\u201d Surprised at her gesture, the BJP supporters also wished her well in return, after which she left the place. The Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, started a roadshow from Raj Mohalla. She was seen waving at the crowd as her cavalcade passed crowded streets. On her first visit to the constituency since joining active politics, Priyanka Gandhi also took potshots at PM Modi, calling him an ascetic whose arrogance remained intact even after performing tapasya for decades. Earlier, during a roadshow in Bijnor on April 10, when some BJP supporters started chanting Modi-Modi during her roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi responded by throwing flowers at them. Indore willl go to polls during the seventh and final phase on May 19. Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan is winning the seat since 1989. This time, however, the 76-year old has decided not to contest the election. While BJP has put Shankar Lalwani in the fray, he is up against Congress' Pankaj Sanghvi. \ufeff BSP has fielded Deepchand Ahirwal from the seat. This time, the Lok Sabha elections will be a trial of sorts for the BJP with the party's face Sumitra Mahajan opting out of the race for the lower house of Parliament. After the polls end on May 19, results will be declared on May 23.