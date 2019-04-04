Watch: Jaya Prada breaks down during election rally in Rampur, says Azam Khan attempted acid attack on her

Jaya Prada is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against SP’s Azam Khan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and its Rampur nominee Jaya Prada broke down on Wednesday during a rally at Ramlila Maidan in her constituency. The actor-turned-politician alleged that she left the constituency in 2014 after Smajwadi Party leader Azam Khan attempted an acid attack on her.

Prada who on Wednesday filed her nomination from the seat, told the crowd that she used to tie Rakhi on her brother Azam Khan’s wrist but he insulted her.

“I didn’t want to cry. I want to smile and live. I am not scared anymore. I am a brave woman of Narendra Modi’s BJP. I used to call Azam Khan my brother, but he did not respect my Rakhi,” she said.

The enmity between Jaya Prada and Azam Khan is not new. Azam Khan had even made sexist remarks against Prada. When she had likened Azam Khan with Alauddin Khilji, Khan who is considered the Muslim face of Samajwadi Party had called her a ‘naachne wali’. The actress had in the past even claimed that Azam Khan circulated CDs containing her morphed images.

In 2010, Jaya Prada was expelled from Samjwadi Party for coming out openly in support of Amar Singh who was expelled for indulging in anti-party activities. Jaya Prada had successfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Jaya Prada joined the BJP recently and was nominated from Rampur. It is believed that Amar Singh convinced her to join the BJP and ensured a ticket for her from Rampur. Reports say that Singh will also campaign in Rampur to seek votes for Jaya Prada.

While Jaya Prada is seeking votes in the name of women empowerment and safety, Khan is trying to convince the locals that she is an outsider. When Jaya Prada was addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday, a little distance away at the Qila Maidan, Khan also sought to play a victim card.

“The Yogi and Modi governments do not want my voice to reach the Lok Sabha. They are provoking me to say something so that I am not able to fight this election. But I believe in Gandhi and they believe in Godse,” he said.

Rampur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Muslim voters voters are little over 50% of the district’s total population. Since 1991, the BJP has won from here thrice while the Congress and SP each pocketed the seat twice.