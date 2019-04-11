WATCH: Jana Sena leader Madhusudhan Gupta smashes EVM at poll booth in Anantapur, arrested

Representational pic. Jana Sena leader breaks EVM at a polling station in Andhra Pradesh

Making an absolute mockery of the election exercise, a leader of the Pwan Kalyan-led Jana Sena smashed an Electronic Voting Machin (EVM) inside a polling station in Gooty area of of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, the leader was arrested by the police for breaking the EVM and disrupting the election process. The leader has been identified as Madhusudan Gupta.

News agency ANI also tweeted the video of the entire incident. Madhusudan had come to cast his vote at the polling booth in Gooty. The leader got furious and scolded the election staff at the center over names of assembly and parliamentary constituencies not being displayed properly on the machine.

Watch video:

#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019



After a round of verbal spat, he lost his cool and smashed the EVM on the floor. The entire incident took place inside the polling station in front of the polling staff in the Guntakal Assembly constituency of Anantapur district.

The incident was also recorded by one of the voters present inside the polling station. The police arrested the leader after learning about the incident.

Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are being held simultaneously today.