WATCH: Jana Sena leader Madhusudhan Gupta smashes EVM at poll booth in Anantapur, arrested

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 11:37 AM

Jana Sena leader Madhusudan Gupta was caught on camera smashing an Electronic Voting Machin (EVM) inside a polling station in Gooty area of of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena leader, Election in Andhra PradeshRepresentational pic. Jana Sena leader breaks EVM at a polling station in Andhra Pradesh

Making an absolute mockery of the election exercise, a leader of the Pwan Kalyan-led Jana Sena smashed an Electronic Voting Machin (EVM) inside a polling station in Gooty area of of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, the leader was arrested by the police for breaking the EVM and disrupting the election process. The leader has been identified as Madhusudan Gupta.

News agency ANI also tweeted the video of the entire incident. Madhusudan had come to cast his vote at the polling booth in Gooty. The leader got furious and scolded the election staff at the center over names of assembly and parliamentary constituencies not being displayed properly on the machine.

Watch video:


After a round of verbal spat, he lost his cool and smashed the EVM on the floor. The entire incident took place inside the polling station in front of the polling staff in the Guntakal Assembly constituency of Anantapur district.

The incident was also recorded by one of the voters present inside the polling station. The police arrested the leader after learning about the incident.

Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are being held simultaneously today.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. WATCH: Jana Sena leader Madhusudhan Gupta smashes EVM at poll booth in Anantapur, arrested
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition