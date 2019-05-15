Watch: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Punjab as he takes time off campaigning

As the Lok Sabha 2019 election pitch enters its final phase, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took some time off to drive a tractor in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari sat by his side as the Congress chief drove the tractor at a Ludhiana farm after addressing a public rally. "Found Rahul Gandhi to be greater driver when he took Congress' steering wheel. But today\u2019s enjoyable tractor ride with him showed he could drive anything, most of all our nation. Any day better than the ride Narendra Modi took us on in 2014! Time to hand over the wheels to Rahul!," Punjab CM tweeted. Found @RahulGandhi to be greater driver when he took @INCIndia steering wheel. But today\u2019s enjoyable tractor ride with him showed he could drive anything, most of all our nation. Any day better than the ride @narendramodi took us on in 2014! Time to hand over the wheels to Rahul! pic.twitter.com\/At99fWamzO \u2014 Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 15, 2019 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also posted a video clip showing Rahul Gandhi driving a tractor in a tweet. He ended the tweet text with "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Hindustan". \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0901\u091a\u0947, \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0964 \u091c\u091c\u093c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0964 \u091c\u092f \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u092f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u092f \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 ! pic.twitter.com\/069l9SvqaM \u2014 Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 15, 2019 During the election campaign, the Congress party has time and again attacked the Modi government on the issue of farmer distress. In its manifesto, the grand old party has promised farm loan waivers if it comes to power. The party has also promised to release a separate agriculture budget to implement loan waiver scheme and provide fair farm prices to farmers. Earlier, addressing a rally in Ludhiana, Gandhi had attacked the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab and promised strict action against those involved in the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Gandhi's focus on the issue of desecration of religious scriptures came at a time when BJP has targeted Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also attacked PM Narendra Modi at another rally over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of 2019 General elections on May 19.