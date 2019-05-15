Watch: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Punjab as he takes time off campaigning

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2019 7:14:02 PM

As the Lok Sabha 2019 election pitch enters its final phase, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took some time off to drive a tractor in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

As the Lok Sabha 2019 election pitch enters its final phase, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took some time off to drive a tractor in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari sat by his side as the Congress chief drove the tractor at a Ludhiana farm after addressing a public rally.

“Found Rahul Gandhi to be greater driver when he took Congress’ steering wheel. But today’s enjoyable tractor ride with him showed he could drive anything, most of all our nation. Any day better than the ride Narendra Modi took us on in 2014! Time to hand over the wheels to Rahul!,” Punjab CM tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also posted a video clip showing Rahul Gandhi driving a tractor in a tweet. He ended the tweet text with “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Hindustan”.

During the election campaign, the Congress party has time and again attacked the Modi government on the issue of farmer distress. In its manifesto, the grand old party has promised farm loan waivers if it comes to power. The party has also promised to release a separate agriculture budget to implement loan waiver scheme and provide fair farm prices to farmers.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Ludhiana, Gandhi had attacked the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab and promised strict action against those involved in the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Gandhi’s focus on the issue of desecration of religious scriptures came at a time when BJP has targeted Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also attacked PM Narendra Modi at another rally over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of 2019 General elections on May 19.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

Lok Sabha electionsNarendra ModiRahul Gandhi
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Watch: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Punjab as he takes time off campaigning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition