Was only a matter of months: Ghulam Nabi Azad on AFSPA revocation during UPA rule

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad blames BJP, PM Modi for deterioration of law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that leaders in the state are speaking against the revocation of Article 35A and 370 only because of the BJP.

Drawing a comparison between the situation under the Modi government and the UPA rule, Azad said that situation was normalising in Jammu and Kashmir rapidly during Congress’ tenure and AFSPA would have been revoked from a few districts if only his party had got another year.

“There was a time when it (AFSPA) could have been revoked, the way situation was improving so rapidly, the graph of militancy was coming down… it was a matter of just few more months that AFSPA would have been revoked (from the state) or at least from some districts,” he told reporters when asked about Congress’ manifesto which promises to amend AFSPA if the grand old party regains power.

Earlier, while addressing a rally at Lolab in Kupwara district, Azad said that AFSPA could have been lifted from some districts in Jammu and Kashmir during Congress tenure when the situation had improved, but after 2014, militancy in the border state witnessed a rise.

“What is the reason that situation in Kashmir, which was improving till 2014, has gone so bad that we have returned to the 1990 situation? If there is one person responsible for it, he is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Congress party has faced criticism over its promise to amend the AFSPA and scrap the sedition law if it wins this general election.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act gives special powers to the armed forces in disturbed areas. It empowers security officials to use force, carry out searches and even open fire on anyone who violates the law. The AFSPA was enacted by the Parliament in September 1990.

Azad also said that BJP and PM Modi were responsible for different voices coming out from Kashmir on Article 35A and 370.

“The PM and the BJP are responsible for it because they created such a situation that Kashmiris and Kashmiri leaders have been pushed into a corner. Their voice has been suppressed by threats and intimidations that they have been forced to talk in such a way,” he said.

While the Congress manifesto was welcomed by J&K leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP has slammed the promises to say that the Congress wants to divide the country.