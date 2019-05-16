Was Mahatma Gandhi ‘anti-national’ then? Omar Abdullah questions Sadhvi Pragya over ‘patriot’ Nathuram Godse remark

Hours after BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Praya Singh Thakur stirred up a controversy by calling Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot, a number of Opposition leaders have condemned her remarks, with even BJP asking her to apologise. Speaking to ANI, she said, \u201cNathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a \u2018deshbhakt\u2019 and will remain a \u2018deshbhakt\u2019. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.\u201d Her statement came days after actor turned politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan's said that Godse being the killer of Mahatma Gandhi was the first terrorist of free India. If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national? \u2014 Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2019 Slamming Pragya defending Godse as a patriot, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, \u201cIf the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?\u201d Digvijaya Singh, Congress LS candidate from Bhopal on Pragya Thakur's remarks: Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition. pic.twitter.com\/HWp3ZMzREZ \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019 Thakur's rival in Bhopal and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded that the BJP condemn its candidate's statement. Speaking to the agency,, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added, \u201cModi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition\u201d. \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0948, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0921\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u091c! \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0921\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0940! \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u0928\u090f! \u2014 Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2019 Seconding his view, his party colleague Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter saying, \u201cIt is clear now the BJP people are descendants of Godse. They call Godese a 'deshbhakt' and martyr Hemant Karkare a 'deshdrohi'. It is in DNA of BJP to encourage the culture of violence and insulting the martyrs\u201d The BJP was quick to come clean on the matter. Asking Thakur to apologise for her statement, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, \u201cBJP does not agree with this statement, the party condemn it. We will ask her for clarification, she should apologise for this statement.\u201d