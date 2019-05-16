Was Mahatma Gandhi ‘anti-national’ then? Omar Abdullah questions Sadhvi Pragya over ‘patriot’ Nathuram Godse remark

New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2019 5:48:51 PM

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's rival in Bhopal and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded that the BJP condemn its candidate's statement.

Sadhvi Praya Singh Thakur, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Sadhvi Praya Singh Thakur

Hours after BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Praya Singh Thakur stirred up a controversy by calling Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot, a number of Opposition leaders have condemned her remarks, with even BJP asking her to apologise.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.” Her statement came days after actor turned politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan’s said that Godse being the killer of Mahatma Gandhi was the first terrorist of free India.

Slamming Pragya defending Godse as a patriot, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?”

Thakur’s rival in Bhopal and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded that the BJP condemn its candidate’s statement. Speaking to the agency,, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added, “Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition”.

Seconding his view, his party colleague Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter saying, “It is clear now the BJP people are descendants of Godse. They call Godese a ‘deshbhakt’ and martyr Hemant Karkare a ‘deshdrohi’. It is in DNA of BJP to encourage the culture of violence and insulting the martyrs”

The BJP was quick to come clean on the matter. Asking Thakur to apologise for her statement, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, “BJP does not agree with this statement, the party condemn it. We will ask her for clarification, she should apologise for this statement.”

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

