‘Was asleep’: TMC’s Asansol candidate Moon Moon Sen says unaware of violence during polls in West Bengal

By: |
Updated: April 29, 2019 4:01:53 PM

Sitting Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's vehicle was also vandalised allegedly by TMC supporters. The Union minister alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to exercise their franchise.

Amid multiple reports of violence from Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal where voting began in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, Trinamool Congress leader and celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen said that she doesn’t know about any clashes because she woke up late in the morning.

In an interview to NDTV, the actor turned politician said, “They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don’t know.”

There were reports of violence and clashes in some polling stations between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress.

“I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy… It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country,” PTI quoted Supriyo as saying.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the district administration over the incident.

“Polling was peaceful in the first two hours. However, news of clashes started surfacing thereafter. We have sought reports from each of these places. Our officials are monitoring the situation and taking proper measures to conduct the election in a free and fair manner,” an EC official told PTI.

As part of a preventive measure, the poll panel on Sunday put TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal under house arrest till April 30, 2019. EC took the steps after few poll workers had requested Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to put Mondal under house arrest for a free and fair election.

A total of 1,34,56,491 voters will decide the fortunes of 68 candidates today. The polling is underway at eight parliamentary constituencies in the state- Krishnanagar, Asansol, Birbhum, Baharampur, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur and Burdwan East (SC).

