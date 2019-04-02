Wake up and Vote: Campaign by IIT-Guwahati Ito raise poll awareness

The students of IIT-Guwahati have launched a campaign to generate awareness on the voting rights of people, which, they insisted, was necessary to “strengthen democracy and build a healthier nation”. The campaign – ‘Wake Up and Vote’ – is a part of the institute’s annual techno-management festival ‘Techniche’, a press release said here on Monday.

The Techniche team, in collaboration with the election office in Assam, aims to mobilize electorates by enlightening them about the importance of exercising franchise in the upcoming the general election. Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha in Assam will be held in three phases – on April 11, 18 and 23.

In the last three months, the team has released multiple campaign videos, photos and blogs online to encourage people to come out and vote, the release said, adding that the students have also managed to rope in celebrities to support the cause.

‘Wake Up and Vote’, now in its final phase, is organising street plays, holding signature and selfie campaigns in the urban areas to reach out to people, it said. “Techniche has taken up this cause multiple times in the past. The 2014 general elections and the 2016 Assam state elections witnessed an enthralling campaign by the students, significantly impacting turnouts at the polling booths.

“This year, we planned to raise the bar only further with renewed vigour and sincere efforts,” Techniche convener Suraj Shelke said. The campaign is aimed at “apprising people of the fact that voting builds a healthier nation and strengthens democracy”, Shelke said. “We persist in our continued belief that the triumph of a democracy is in the number of people who are willing to be a part of it,” he added.