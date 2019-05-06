Violence in West Bengal and J&K marr fifth phase polling; over 62 per cent voter turnout

Published: May 6, 2019 9:31:09 PM

A number of heavyweights were in the fray today with BJP minister Smriti Irani contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh contesting from Lucknow.

This was the first militant attack on polling stations during the ongoing general election in the state.

The Election Commission of India said that over 62.56 per cent voters exercised their vote in the fifth phase of polling on Monday. Polling was held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also in the fray from Raebareli.

Here are 5 events that marked the fifth phase polling of the Lok Sabha elections 2019:

1. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some of the seats that went to polls today. Incidents of violence such as clashes between BJP and TMC workers, hurling of bombs, injury of a candidate due to lathi charge by central forces, manhandling of a contestant and beating up of a polling agent were reported. The incidents were reported from Bangaon (SC), Barrackpore, Hooghly and Howrah constituencies. BJP candidate from Barrackpore Arjun Singh was allegedly thrashed by TMC workers.

2. BJP candidate Smriti Irani today alleged that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was ‘ensuring booth capturing’ in Amethi. Irani tweeted a video in which an elderly woman is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on the ‘panja’ (Congress symbol hand) though she wanted to vote for the ‘kamal’ (BJP symbol lotus). “Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing,” the Union minister said on Twitter.

3. Militants lobbed a grenade at a polling station in Pulwama. They also set off an explosion during voting in the Anantnag constituency of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that there were no casualties in both incidents. This was the first militant attack on polling stations during the ongoing general election in the state. First, a grenade was lobbed at Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama and later, an explosive was hurled at a polling station in Tral area.

4. The Congress alleged bogus voting at several booths in Shopian and Pulwama districts of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency. It has sought re-polling in many polling booths in the district. The grand old party claimed that the NC and the PDP indulged in bogus voting in many areas. The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president alleged that bogus voting took place in some booths under Pampore and Rajpora Assembly segments. Later, the matter was reported to the Returning Officer for immediate necessary action.

5. The Election Commission today said that it has seized Rs 4.08 crore in cash and 1412 kg of narcotics and drugs in the national capital. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said that the commission has lodged a total of 252 FIRs or DD entries till date in connection with violation of the model code of conduct. Out of these, 28 are against the AAP (16 FIRs and 12 DD entries), 36 against the BJP (17 FIRs and 19 DD entries), 20 against the Congress (5 FIRs and 15 DD entries).

