Verdict 2019: Top 10 leaders who got swept away in Modi wave 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to storm back to power with a majority even bigger than what it received in the Modi wave of 2014. As per current trends, the BJP has crossed the majority mark on its own with the NDA certain to win around 345 seats. Today's results have proven that the Modi wave existed in this election and the worst may not be over for the Opposition parties yet. The BJP not only repeated its clean sweep in Modi's home state Gujarat, but for the first time, challenged Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West bengal giving it a run for its money. As per latest trends, the saffron party is currently leading on 18 seats in West Bengal, its best ever tally in the state tilll date. Taking to Twitter, Modi said it was the victory of his slogan, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas''. The results have not only helped PM Modi emerge as the most popular leader in decades, it has also helped the saffron party better its 2014 performance. However, the BJP's historic victory translated into disappointment for several leaders who could not survive the tsunami and lost. Here are some prominent candidates who are currently trailing from their respective seats: Rahul Gandhi: While Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading with a huge margin from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, he has conceded defeat to BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi, the strong hold of the Gandhi family. Rahul had defeated Smriti Irani from the same constituency in 2014. Jyotiraditya Scindia: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is currently trailing from Guna, by a margin of 1,26,082 votes. While he has got 47383 votes, BJP's KP Yadav is way ahead with 598114 votes. Scindia is the sitting MP from the constituency and was appojnted general secreatry from western Uttar Pradesh where Congress drew a blank. HD Deve Gowda: Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda is currently trailing from Karnataka's Tumkur constituency, by close to 12,387 votes. While the former PM polled 5,81,624 votes, BJP's GS Basavraj received 5,94,011 votes Mallikarjun Kharge: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted defeat in Gulbarga. While the winning candidate from BJP, Umesh G Jadhav, got 6,15,894 votes, the Congress leader got 5,20,726 votes. Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, \u201cWe accept the result in Gulbarga, the verdict that people gave us, we are accepting it. We believe in democracy. We will discuss how to correct our mistakes and how to strengthen the party." Mehbooba Mufti: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief was trailing in Ananthnag. She was infact trailing in third spot after getting 30068 votes. National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi is leading with 39898 votes. Shatrughan Sinha: Film actor Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha, who recently joined the party after switching over from BJP is trailing. While the saffron's party Ravi Shankar Prasad has received 4,82,456, Sinha has got 2,63,447 as per current trends. Pappu Yadav: Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) leader Pappu Yadav is trailing from Madhepura. While JD(U)'s Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading with 506669, Yadav is trailing far behind with 79639 votes. Sharad Yadav: Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav also contested from Madhepura. He was also trailing from the seat. While JD(U)'s Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading with 506669, he received 252719 votes Nabam Tuki: Congress leader Nabam Tuki contested against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal west. While the minister got 134708, Tuki is trailing with 37601 votes. Kanhaiya Kumar: The CPI candidate was expecting to make a Lok Sabha debut this year, but his attempts to revive the Left in its erstwhile citadel turned futile. As per current trends, Kumar received 267917 votes against BJP's Giriraj Singh, who is leading with 687577 votes.