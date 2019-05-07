Narendra Modi Varanasi election result 2019: Can PM Modi repeat 2014 success in UP temple town?

Varanasi election result: When the counting of votes for Lok Sabha election 2019 will be done on May 23, all eyes will be on Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term. While poll pundits have predicted that it will be a cakewalk for PM Modi, it will be interesting to see whether he can match the winning margin of 2014. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Narendra Modi had won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest rival Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Modi had got 5,16,593 votes. Modi had replaced BJP's senior leader and sitting Varanasi MP Murli Manohar Joshi as party's candidate from here in 2014. Challenging Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency are Congress candidate Ajay Rai, and Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party joint candidate Shalini Yadav. Ajay Rai, who is a five-time MLA, had contested the 2014 general election too but he had to suffer a massive defeat. Before joining the Congress, Rai had been in th BJP and Samajwadi Party. Earlier, there were speculations that Congress will field party general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi to take on Narendra Modi from Varanasi, however, the party put to rest all such talks by picking Ajay Rai again. Varanasi is a BJP stronghold as the saffron party has won all but one Lok Sabha election from the seat since 1991. In 2004, Congress' Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra had defeated BJP candidate Shankar Prasad Jaiswal. As per the Election Commission 2009 data, Varanasi parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,561,854 electorates out of which 694,209 are females and 867,645 are males. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency has five Vidhan Sabha seats - Varanasi north, Varanasi south, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri and Rohaniya. Home to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), considered to be\u00a0one of the largest residential universities in Asia, Varanasi is by thronged by tourists from India and world alike.\u00a0 The Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kaal Bhairav temple and various Ganga ghats are some of the top tourist destinations within Varanasi.