Vaiko launches scathing attack at NDA, accuses Centre, AIADMK destroying agriculture in delta districts

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 1:14 PM

MDMK general secretary Vaiko launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the ruling AIADMK in the State, alleging they were destroying the agriculture sector in delta districts.

Vaiko launches scathing attack at NDA, accuses Centre, AIADMK destroying agriculture in delta districts (PTI Image)

MDMK general secretary Vaiko launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the ruling AIADMK in the State, alleging they were destroying the agriculture sector in delta districts. “The AIADMK government has become synonymous with corruption with the BJP’s blessings,” he said while campaigning for M Selvarasu, the CPI’s candidate for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency here Thursday.

He alleged that instead of declaring the delta districts as protected agricultural zone, the State government was seizing 57,500 acres in Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts to carry out harmful petrochemical activities at the behest of the BJP government at the centre.

“If these parties are voted to power again, the delta districts will turn into a desert besides facing severe environmental degradation,” he said. Vaiko also alleged the BJP was taking all measures to protect the Tamil Nadu government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Vaiko launches scathing attack at NDA, accuses Centre, AIADMK destroying agriculture in delta districts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition