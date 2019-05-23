title-bar

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 4:29:18 PM

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections results: Voting in the state was held during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11. The state had registered a low voter turnout of 61.50%. 

Uttarakhand elections resultsIn the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats in the state., while Congress could manage just 11.

Uttarakhand election results -Full List of Winners: The Bharatiya Janata Party made Uttarakhand its stronghold after it won all the 5 Lok Sabha seats during the 2014 general elections. The BJP performed an encore in the Assembly polls in 2017, where they won 57 of the 70 seats in the state. For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has repeated three of its five sitting MPs, including Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah (Tehri Garhwal) and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat.

It will be a three-way contest in the state with the SP-BSP alliance throwing in the hat. The Bahujan Samaj Party would be fielding its candidates from four seats, while the Samajwadi Party was to field its candidate from the Garhwal seat. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party failed to field a candidate, narrowing down the competition between sitting MP and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat and Congress’ Manish Khanduri. The only instance when the BSP or SP has won a seat across the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand was in 2004, when the Samajwadi Party won the Haridwar (SC) seat.
Here winners in the 5 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand:
1) Tehri Garhwal –
2) Garhwal-
3) Almora –
4) Nainital-
5) Haridwar –
Voting in Uttarakhand was held during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11. The state had registered a low voter turnout of 61.50%. The outcome of seats keenly awaited are Nainital where former chief minister Harish Rawat battled state BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Tehri where sitting BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was challenged by PCC president Pritam Singh and Pauri where former BJP MLA Tirath Singh Rawat took on sitting party MP BC Khanduri’s son Manish who debuts as a Congress candidate.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition