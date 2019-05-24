title-bar

Uttar Pradesh: BJP may be winner but BSP makes major gains

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 3:57:15 AM

In Rampur, Mohd Azam Khan of the SP was, however, leading by a margin of about 94,000 votes against Jaya Prada of the BJP.

Trends also did not show a good sign for other two MPs of Samajwadi Party — Akshay Yadav in Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav in Badaun — who were trailing BJP candidates.

The alliance between the BSP and the SP has managed to make a dent in the mandate that the BJP got in 2014 — of 71 seats — in Uttar Pradesh. However, the BSP emerged to be the major gainer. The BJP may have won fewer number of seats compared to 2014, but gained in terms of vote share and the SP got around the same number of seats but lost in terms of vote share, while the BSP was leading on 10 seats and maintained its vote share.

The trends in Uttar Pradesh, which showed the BJP leading in about 60 seats out of 80, also reflected on the inability of the Congress to even give a strong fight even in its bastion of Amethi and how it turned out to be the biggest loser, even in terms of vote share. This, even after the party launched Priyanka Gandhi as general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh who extensively campaigned in the region along with undertaking a “Ganga yatra”.

Despite losing about 16 seats to the alliance, the BJP’s vote share increased in Uttar Pradesh from 42.63% in 2014 to 49.26% this time. The BSP maintained the same vote share of around 19.53, while the SP that got 22% in 2014 ened up with 17.85% this time.
The vote share of the Congress depleted to 6.17% from 7.53% in 2014. The party got a major shock in Amethi where AICC president Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani of the BJP.

The seat, represented by Rahul for three terms, was represented by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his brother Sanjay Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the past. However, this time, Irani maintained her lead against Rahul through out till the last moment.
In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his previous margin record of 3.71 lakh and was leading with a margin of about 4.53 lakh votes. In 2014, it was AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who took on Modi. This time, the Congress chose local leader Ajai Rai against him. Shalini Yadav of the SP came second.

Among other surprising trends were Union Minister Manoj Sinha trailing BSP candidate Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur by a margin of about 20,000 votes and BSP candidate Atul Kumar Singh leading in Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.
The seats on which BSP was leading include Ambedkar Nagar, Amroha, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Machchalishahr, Nagina, Saharanpur and Sharavasti.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh with a good margin against Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirahua of the BJP but his wife Dimple Yadav was trailing BJP candidate Shubrat Tripathi in Kannauj. Mulayam Singh Yadav was also leading in Mainpuri. Trends also did not show a good sign for other two MPs of Samajwadi Party — Akshay Yadav in Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav in Badaun — who were trailing BJP candidates. In Rampur, Mohd Azam Khan of the SP was, however, leading by a margin of about 94,000 votes against Jaya Prada of the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed 202 public meetings across the country this election, said that negative politics of Congress, SP and BSP has been wiped away. “Modi ji ki aandhi mein yeh sab urd chuke hain. Jo nakaratmak rajniti Congress ne prarambh ki, vipaksha ne, SP ya BSP ne prarambh ki, us nakaratmak rajniti ka khamyaja unhe bhugatna para hai… (In the strong wave of Modij, all have been wiped out… the negative politics, which was started by the Congress, the SP and the BSP… they have paid the price for it…).”

