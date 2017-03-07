Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: BJP blames Akhilesh Yadav for dwindling campaigning standards in polls

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s back-to-back rallies in Varanasi as a sign of ‘desperation’, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP does not have any agenda and that the people must not believe them. (ANI)

Taking the present war of words to the next level, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for the continuous decrease in the standard of the current campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never initiated but only responded to the former’s jibes and remarks. “Akhilesh Yadav is responsible for the continuous decrease in the standard of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. From the very first day rather than speaking on the achievement of his government he started targeting Prime Minister Modi through his comments,” BJP leader Jagdimbika Pal told ANI.

Pal further defended the Prime Minister’s verbal attack on the Opposition during rallies saying that that after other parties started taunting the former, it was only obvious for him and the BJP to hit back.

Earlier on Monday, Akhilesh launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Modi and said the former has done a lot of ‘Mann ki Baat’ and now it is time for him to do some ‘Kaam ki Baat’. “He has done a lot of ‘Mann ki Baat’ but somehow people could not understand his ‘Mann ki Baat’. We would just like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has done enough of ‘Mann ki Baat’ but now it’s time for him to do some ‘Kaam ki Baat’,” Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

You may also like to watch:

Terming Prime Minister Modi’s back-to-back rallies in Varanasi as a sign of ‘desperation’, Akhilesh said the BJP does not have any agenda and that the people must not believe them.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister accused the Samajwadi Party of criminalizing Uttar Pradesh, citing they had turned police stations into their party offices.

“The Samajwadi Party offices have been placed inside the Uttar Pradesh Police Stations and that is why, police takes permission from their workers before lodging a case,” he said while addressing a rally in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the people not to give another chance to the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.