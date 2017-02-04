Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: After PM Narendra Modi and CM Akhilesh Yadav’s versions, Twitterati derive new acronyms for ‘SCAM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a jibe at the Opposition saying that the BJP is fighting against SCAM. (PTI)

While addressing a rally in Meerut days before Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a jibe at the Opposition saying that the BJP is fighting against SCAM. He also derived an acronym for the word to represent Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. After his speech, Akhilesh Yadav also came out with his version of SCAM. He said that the ‘A’ and ‘M’ in it can stands of Amit Shah and Modi respectively. “Save the country from Amit Shah and Modi,” he added, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Most Twitterati could not decide which of the two acronym was better. Even as many agreed to Akhilesh Yadav’s version, many seemed to agree with ‘C’ for Congress, given to the long list of scams during the two UPA regimes. Several of them also wondered how the ‘A’ in the scam did not include Arvind Kejriwal. A user even wrote, “SCAM ke full form mein A for AAP ya ARVIND nahin bola. Sab mile huye hai.”

You may also like to watch this video

No matter which acronym won the battle on social media is hard to tell, but surely Tweeple had a field day coming up with their own acronyms. And it was not just restricted to SCAM. Few predicted that the AAP and Congress would come up with a new full form of BJP. While the parties did not come up with an acronym of their own, they certainly attacked the PM for the taunt.

Here are some funny reactions to the Narendra Modi’s SCAM jibe.

Where is the #development in #Mumbai #India as promised by the parties in power.#MumbaiWithNCP Save the Country from Amit Shah & Modi. #SCAM — Jaykumar (@Jaykumarn) February 4, 2017

PM Said: He hates #SCAM Samajwadi Party, Congress,Akhilesh & Mayawati

PM Means: He hates SCAM- Scheduled Castes, Aam Admi, Minorities. — safvan Siddiq (@safvanbakrawala) February 4, 2017

SCAM

full form of scam is

S=Sabse

C=Crupt

A=Amitsah &

M=Modi…..????????????????#SCAM — #upको यह साथ पसंद है (@infankarsn01) February 4, 2017