Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Mainpuri constituency; In Mulayam Singh Yadav’s bastion, Samajwadi Party family tussle is key issue; all you need to know

Uttar Pradesh has seen a 64 per cent voting in first phase of Assembly elections. The politically crucial state is all set to witness a tough fight between four parties in the much-awaited assembly election. The campaign in the first and second of seven phased Assembly elections has been concluded for over 130 seats of western Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi staked his all in the fight against SP-Congress alliance and BSP making it essentially a triangular contest.

The Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership is banking upon development agenda, with CM’s ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’ campaign. While PM has urged voters to end the ‘vikas ka vanvas’ (exile of development) and projecting demonetisation as an attack against corruption. Modi and BJP accused SP and BSP of plundering the state over the years and targeted the SP-Congress alliance, saying the two had come together to save themselves. Joining hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav led the SP assault, as party patriarch Mulayam kept away following family feud, with the two scions locking horns with Modi and BSP supremo Mayawati.

Meanwhile, lets have a look at key issues of crucial constituency of Mainpuri, falls in bastion on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav:

Number of voters

As per Election Commission of India, Mainpuri has 2,90,690 registered voters. It has 1,59,652 male and 1,31,036 female registered voters.

What are the key issues

With feud in Mulayam Singh Yadav family the scenario in Mainpuri is a bit different this time. While people here would have gone always voted for Samajawadi Party without much confusion, the way Akhilesh defeated father Mulayam, is something which has left the voter confused. In terms of infrastructural development, Mainpuri has always seen adequate electricity supply, availability of good road and healthcare facilities.

Who was the winner last time

In 2012 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party’s Rajkumar (alias Raju Yadav) defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s Rama Shakya by 14,209 votes. Raju got 54,990 votes, while Rama Shakya, the nearest contender got 40,781 votes. The voter turnout was 57.60 %.

Who are the competing candidates

SP has once again fielded Rajkumar (Alias Raju Yadav) from this seat. While Maharaj Singh(BSP), Ashok Kumar (BJP), Pradeep Kumar (RLD) are also in fray.

Why this constituency is important?

Mainpuri is the bation of Uttar Pradesh’s first political family – The family of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. The Yadavs have just come out from fierce political battle within the family – something which is the talk of town in Mainpuri. Maonpuri falls under Mainpuri district – which has all four assembly seats won by Samajwadi Party.