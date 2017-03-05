UP polls 2017: After mega-rally, PM Narendra Modi meets intellectuals, takes pot shots at parties that don’t know how to govern

At DLW ground, PM Narendra Modi targeted the states who have “lack of law”. (ANI)

After wooing the voters and attacking opposition parties contesting in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election during his mega-rally at the historic Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth grounds in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an intellectuals’ meet at the Kashi Samagam event at DLW Ground on Sunday. PM directly reached the event from his rally site and addressed the event with full enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi targetted the states that have a ‘lack of law’. Invoking West Bengal, he said, “Some states have communist governments, like in West Bengal” and added that “poverty and lack of law and order are widespread there”. He further added that the nation has never seen a communist government like that once found in West Bengal. Today, poverty and other public problem have become a permanent affair there, he said. However, PM refused to to say anything about the current Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress, government there even though the law and order situation has been criticised by PM’s party, the BJP often.

The PM also attacked Congress on the occasion and indirectly hit out at its poor governance record. “Desh ne Congress dekhi. Hum kahan pahuche kehne ki zarurat nahi, kya haal hua hamara.Itne lambe arse sarkar chalake ek dal kahan khada hai” (The nation saw government of Congress. It does not need to be mentioned where it took the nation. Today that party is standing nowhere after ruling the nation for such a long time).

PM Narendra Modi is in his parliamentary constituency since Saturday. He had a very busy Saturday as he conducted a roadshow and addressed rallies in Jaunpur – these saw mammoth gatherings of the nature rarely seen anywhere in India, let alone in Varanasi. On Sunday he resumed the second leg of his mega road show in the city and the same electrifying effect drew people to see the prime minister as he rode through the streets in his convoy. The enthusiastic crowds regularly broke into ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Vande mataram’ chants.

After the roadshow, the cavalcade of PM reached at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth where he addressed a massive rally. In his address, the PM not aonly attacked the political parties contesting in the state elections but also shared his vision plan for the development of the state to woo the voters. Varanasi is going for voting in the final phase of polls on March 8.