Samajwadi Party, BSP gives impression that only Muslim voters present in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

After Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari announced support for the BSP, the BJP on Friday said the BSP and Samajwadi Party are trying hard to gauge Muslim votes giving an impression that there are no other voters in Uttar Pradesh.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2017 9:46 AM
Just hours after the campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended, Bukhari surprised many by announcing support for Mayawati's BSP.

After Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari announced support for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the BSP and Samajwadi Party are trying hard to gauge Muslim votes giving an impression that there are no other voters in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP does not believe in these kinds of fatwas and is not a supporter of polarisation of votes. Right now, the BSP and the Samajwadi Party fear that the BJP will win the state elections with a thumping majority,” BJP UP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

“These leaders are trying so hard that it feels that there is no voter apart from Muslims in the state. Every section of the society is with the BJP. This is what they fear about,” he said.

Maurya also alleged that both the parties have garnered votes from backward sections of the society but did not act on the promises they made.

Just hours after the campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended, Bukhari surprised many by announcing support for Mayawati’s BSP.

Bukhari accused the Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of neglecting Muslims in the state while doing everything for the Yadavs.

