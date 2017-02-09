No confusion no mistake, only cycle only Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav to voters

The rally started with Dimple and Jaya asking the gathering to raise the slogan of “no confusion no mistake, only cycle, only Akhilesh” (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav and its Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan today jointly campaigned for the party’s candidates here, where the common refrain was “no confusion no mistake, only cycle only Akhilesh”.

The SP leaders appealed the electorate to vote for Aruna Kori, Aruna Tomar and Seema Sachan, the party’s candidates from Assembly seats in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat districts.



“Samajwadi Party has fulfilled all the promises that it had made during the 2012 elections, rather it has done more,” said Dimple, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, who is wooing voters with “achievements” of the SP government and new promises in the party manifesto.

Taking a dig at rival parties, she said, “The state government has given 18 lakh students laptops. Now other political parties are promising the same. You should ask them how many students have got laptops in states ruled by them.”

“If the SP forms government in the state they (students) will be given smart phones so that are always informed about the state’s programmes and scheme,” the Kannauj MP said.

She claimed her party’s government had already ensured 24-hour electricity in cities and 14-hours in rural areas.

“If voted to power the SP dispensation will make electricity available in rural areas for 24-hours. Besides, the party will provide pensions to 1 crore women and bring a scheme to distribute pressure cookers in households,” Dimple said.

The SP leader also highlighted the recently opened Agar-Yamuna Expressway and the Metro Rail project at the rally.

Describing Akhilesh as hardworking politician, Jaya said, “He has reached his current stature after overcoming many hurdles and problems. Therefore, the more votes SP candidates get, the stronger Akhilesh will become.”

The SP government has worked for women security and empowerment, and if it came to power it will ensure employment and pension, the Rajya Sabha MP said.