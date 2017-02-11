​​ ​
  4. BJP wins all the three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had a reason to smile as it won all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2017 1:09 PM
BJP, MLC elections, Bhartiya Janta party, MLC elections UP, UP elections BJP has won all the three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

While the polling for assembly elections 2017 was underway in Uttar Pradesh, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had a reason to smile as it won all three MLC seats in the state. Elections were contested in three places in UP: Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

All the three seats were graduate MLC seats and were won by BJP. This year’s MLC elections were significant because the legislative council results will definitely boost the assembly election campaigns of winning party.

The voting began earlier today and around 12 percent voting was recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections till 9 a.m.Volatile cities like Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar recorded 12 percent and 15 percent voting respectively. Agra witnessed 12 percent, while Mathura saw 12.29 percent.

The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state. With elaborate security arrangements being made to ensure smooth polling, the state will vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations today.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) is hoping to retain its power, the Congress, with a political merger with the former, hopes to resurrect its position. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are, however, trying to regain their lost glory in the politically-crucial state.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases – February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

(with input from agency)

  1. R
    Raghavan
    Feb 11, 2017 at 7:11 am
    Sincere hope BJP wins state elections, this is fight good over evil
    Reply
    1. D
      D.K.Sharma
      Feb 11, 2017 at 9:56 am
      In the ensuing embly election BJP will win
      Reply
      1. M
        M. Kapil
        Feb 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm
        Please remember that the former PM called demonetization "'a case of organised loot and legalised per of the common people." So he can talk as he or his master likes, but the PM cannot speak the truth?
        Reply
        1. K
          karan
          Feb 11, 2017 at 11:00 am
          Sincerely hope mere monologue delivery, sermonizing, cheap gimmickry (calling ex PM as taking bath in bathroom with rain coat on) without performance and in spite of that resorting to low level discourse does not win anybody the elections.
          Reply
          1. P
            Pratik
            Feb 11, 2017 at 12:27 pm
            Bjp will win it is sure.
            Reply
            1. Ram Perma
              Feb 11, 2017 at 4:53 pm
              Educated knows whom to vote. I request all uneducated also vote for good party such as BJP who want to Protect India and Develop India.
              Reply
              1. Ram Perma
                Feb 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm
                Moun Mohan was a puppet of hiiii family and ruined and looted the country,
                Reply
                1. S
                  satya prakash
                  Feb 12, 2017 at 2:22 am
                  Post your opinion...abhi to teller hai.film to baki hai mere dost.
                  Reply
