BJP wins all the three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh

BJP has won all the three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

While the polling for assembly elections 2017 was underway in Uttar Pradesh, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had a reason to smile as it won all three MLC seats in the state. Elections were contested in three places in UP: Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

All the three seats were graduate MLC seats and were won by BJP. This year’s MLC elections were significant because the legislative council results will definitely boost the assembly election campaigns of winning party.

The voting began earlier today and around 12 percent voting was recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections till 9 a.m.Volatile cities like Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar recorded 12 percent and 15 percent voting respectively. Agra witnessed 12 percent, while Mathura saw 12.29 percent.

You may also want to watch:

The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state. With elaborate security arrangements being made to ensure smooth polling, the state will vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations today.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) is hoping to retain its power, the Congress, with a political merger with the former, hopes to resurrect its position. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are, however, trying to regain their lost glory in the politically-crucial state.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases – February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

(with input from agency)