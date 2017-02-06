BJP strives to script history in UP’s Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat with Swati Singh, wife of Dayashankar Singh

Swati, who hogged limelight when her husband Dayashankar Singh, then state vice president BJP, had made derogatory remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati and in a tit-for-tat, BSP leaders did the same during their protest. (PTI)

After presenting herself as a strong woman face and donning the mantle of UP BJP women wing chief, Swati Singh has a tough responsibility at hand, to win the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat which the saffron party has never won.

Swati, who hogged limelight when her husband Dayashankar Singh, then state vice president BJP, had made derogatory remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati and in a tit-for-tat, BSP leaders did the same during their protest.

On her campaign trail, Swati vows to fight for ‘samman’ (honour) of women as she did for her own daughter after derogatory remarks were made against her daughter and mother-in-law during a BSP protest last year.

“I wanted to contest against BSP supremo Mayawati, who talks of honour of women but did nothing when her workers made remarks against my little daughter. As she is not contesting, my party has given me ticket from this seat and I am working hard,” Swati told PTI.

About the seat, where BJP never won, and has been held by SP and BSP candidates during the past decades, a confident Swati said she was working hard and hoped to script a new history by winning the seat.

On her taking a plunge in politics after her husband was expelled from the party, Swati said, “I was active Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) member and nothing unprecedented has happened. Party has trusted me and given me a responsibility and I will ensure victory.”