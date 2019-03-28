Urmila Matondkar, the Congress leader speaks: There’s atmosphere of hate in country

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 4:28 PM

Urmila Matondkar on intolerance: Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Urmila Matondkar said that there is an atmosphere of hate in the country.

Urmila joins congress, urmila matondkar news, lok sabha election newsUrmila Matondkar with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Urmila Matondkar, the Bollywood actor who featured in several superhit movies in late 1990s and early 2000s, seems to have adapted to her new role as a political leader quickly. A day after she was inducted into the Congress, Urmila Matondkar on Thursday criticised the Modi government over issues like intolerance and patriotism.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Urmila Matondkar said that there is an atmosphere of hate in the country.

The actor-turned-politician accused the government of working to divide people of the country on the basis of religion.

IN PICS | ‘I am here to stay,’ says Urmila Matondkar as she joins Congress

She said that it was not for the government to decide who is a patriot or an anti-national. “I mean leave that for us to decide,” Matondkar said.

She went on to add the Modi government was propagating politics of hate among the people.

“Aapne logon tak kya pohochaya hai? Nafrat ki raajneeti pohochayi hai. (What have you given the people? Politics of hate),” Urmila Matondkar said.

Urmila Matondkar, who joined the Congress on Wednesday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, had said that she will contribute in spreading the Congress ideology and strengthening the party.

“I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections. I am here to stay,” she had said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.

Speculations are that the Congress is likely to field Urmila from Mumbai North seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

