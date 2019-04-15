Urmila Matondkar gets police protection after Cong-BJP workers clash

Urmila Matondkar with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was Monday granted police protection after a group of “BJP supporters” clashed with Congress workers during her poll campaign in north Mumbai. The scuffle took place near Borivali railway station where Matondkar, the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, was canvassing, police said.

An onlooker said some BJP workers shouted ‘Modi, Modi’ as they confronted the Congress workers outside the railway station.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Gopal Shetty from the constituency.

Matondkar told reporters that she lodged a police complaint “after some BJP workers barged into her rally”.

“We received an application from Matondkar and granted her protection till the elections get over,” said Sangramsinh Nishandar, DCP, Zone XI.

Asked if those involved in the scuffle were supporters of the BJP as claimed by Matondkar, the DCP said police do not have any such proof at this moment.

“What we can say is that those involved in the incident were commuters,” he added.

In her complaint, Matondkar also demanded strict action against the “BJP supporters” for violating the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Shetty suggested that those who clashed with Congress workers were not BJP activists, but some local train commuters who admired the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Matondkar stated that the supporters of the BJP tried to thwart her interaction with the people, which was organised after procuring requisite permissions from the authorities concerned.

Around 25 “supporters” of the BJP carrying the party flags chanted “Modi, Modi”, she alleged.

Matondkar also said she was shocked by the “blatant violation” of the model code of conduct by the workers of the ruling party, and blamed the BJP for “creating fear”.