Upset with lack of facilities, Chhattisgarh village to boycott Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 5:14 PM

Residents of Darupisa village in Dokda panchayat have put up a banner declaring their intent to skip polls scheduled in their area on April 23.

poll boycott, election boycott, Chhattisgarh village, Lok Sabha polls, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha election, election 2019, Representative Image (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The residents of a village in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Jashpur district have decided to boycott Lok Sabha polls in protest against what they claimed was lack of road and water facilities there. Residents of Darupisa village in Dokda panchayat have put up a banner declaring their intent to skip polls scheduled in their area on April 23.

The village is part of the Kunkuri assembly segment and Raigarh (ST) Lok Sabha seat. “Public representatives have never paid heed to our long pending demands for a connecting road and water facilities. Due to this apathy, we don’t have access to education and health facilities,” said village head Alex Toppo.

While politicians, campaigning for last year’s Assembly polls, had promised to look into their demands, they forgot about it once the elections were over, Toppo alleged. “Tired of hollow promises, the villagers have decided to boycott Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Read Also| Rahul Dravid cannot vote in April 18 Lok Sabha elections

A banner displayed outside the village takes a dig at politicians and public representatives by proclaiming “As no development works have been done in our village, we have decided to boycott election. We as villagers are embarrassed that we could not make a road for politicians. Meet us in next election”.

Kunkuri Congress MLA UD Minj said the village will get basic facilities after the Lok Sabha polls are over, citing the model code of conduct in place since March 10. “We will talk to villagers. Since the model code of conduct is in place, the issue of road and drinking water will be addressed after Lok Sabha polls are over,” Minj claimed.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Upset with lack of facilities, Chhattisgarh village to boycott Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition