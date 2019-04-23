UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s house raided in Badaun for ‘influencing elections’

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 1:16 PM

The raids, carried out by District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh, followed a complaint by sitting Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav. Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra in the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Swami Prasad Maurya, maurya, bjp, maurya join bjp, maurya bjp, bsp, lok sabha election, lok sabha election 2019 phase 3, election 2019 polling live, lok sabha election 2019 voting, phase 3 lok sabha election 2019, phase 3 election 2019 polling live, election 2019
With polling underway in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election, the district administrration of Badaun raided the residence of Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya. The raids, carried out by District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh, followed a complaint by sitting Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav. Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra in the BJP candidate from the constituency.

In his complaint to the district administration, Yadav had alleged that Maurya was present in the Badaun area, which an official said was in violation of the model code of conduct. On conducting the raids, Maurya wasn’t found at the residence. Officials said action will be taken against Maurya if he is found in the area.

A search operation was in progress at Vikas Colony in Badaun, where Maurya was staying, reports said. Maurya is an MLA from Padrauna and is a minister in Yogi Adiyanath-led UP government.

The raids were conducted following the compaint by Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav complaint accusing Maurya of influencing the elections. Yadav, the cousin of former UP chief minister AKhilesh, has been representing Badaun in Lok Sabha since 2004.

READ ALSO | Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI candidate from Begusarai, booked for violence: All you need to know 

It is being reported that Swami Prasad Maurya was not at the residence when raids were being conducted.

Badaun Lok Sabha seat is among 116 constituencies in the fray in Phase 3 of the elections on April 23 on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that last week a video showing BJP Badaun candidate Sanghmitra went viral on social media. In the clip, the BJP candidate was seen asking her supporters to indulge in ‘fake’ voting.

“Not a single vote should go in vain and if some are absent, then it is common everywhere that fake vote is cast… If you get a chance, take advantage of it… Do not do it, but if you get a chance… Try to take the real voters to cast their votes but in case… Then something can be done in a hidden manner,” she says amidst peals of laughter, news agency PTI had reported.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s house raided in Badaun for ‘influencing elections’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition