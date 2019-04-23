UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s house raided in Badaun for ‘influencing elections’



With polling underway in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election, the district administrration of Badaun raided the residence of Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya. The raids, carried out by District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh, followed a complaint by sitting Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav. Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra in the BJP candidate from the constituency.

In his complaint to the district administration, Yadav had alleged that Maurya was present in the Badaun area, which an official said was in violation of the model code of conduct. On conducting the raids, Maurya wasn’t found at the residence. Officials said action will be taken against Maurya if he is found in the area.

A search operation was in progress at Vikas Colony in Badaun, where Maurya was staying, reports said. Maurya is an MLA from Padrauna and is a minister in Yogi Adiyanath-led UP government.

The raids were conducted following the compaint by Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav complaint accusing Maurya of influencing the elections. Yadav, the cousin of former UP chief minister AKhilesh, has been representing Badaun in Lok Sabha since 2004.

Badaun Lok Sabha seat is among 116 constituencies in the fray in Phase 3 of the elections on April 23 on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that last week a video showing BJP Badaun candidate Sanghmitra went viral on social media. In the clip, the BJP candidate was seen asking her supporters to indulge in ‘fake’ voting.

“Not a single vote should go in vain and if some are absent, then it is common everywhere that fake vote is cast… If you get a chance, take advantage of it… Do not do it, but if you get a chance… Try to take the real voters to cast their votes but in case… Then something can be done in a hidden manner,” she says amidst peals of laughter, news agency PTI had reported.