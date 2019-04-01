UP lawyer files plea against Priyanka Gandhi for offering prayers at Vishwanath Temple, says Congress leader is Christian

Gandhi, who was recently appointed as the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had concluded her 100-kilometre ‘Ganga Yatra’ in March by offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and reminding the people of the constituency of BJP’s unfulfilled promises. (File photo)

A Varanasi-based advocate has filed a petition in the CJM court seeking orders for registering a case against Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for offering prayers at Vishwanath temple. The advocate, KC Tripathi, has claimed that the Priyanka is a Christian.

“I’d filed a petition in CJM court seeking orders for registering a case against Priyanka Gandhi who is a Christian, for offering prayers at Vishwanath Temple. CJM court has passed the orders to file a case. Hearing in the case will be held on 12th Apr,” news agency ANI quoted advocate KC Tripathi as saying.

#Varanasi Adv KC Tripathi: I’d filed a petition in CJM court seeking orders for registering a case against Priyanka Gandhi who is a Christian, for offering prayers at Vishwanath Temple. CJM court has passed the orders to file a case. Hearing in the case will be held on 12th Apr. pic.twitter.com/xqVbsaoJAO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019

Gandhi, who was recently appointed as the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had concluded her 100-kilometre ‘Ganga Yatra’ in March by offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and reminding the people of the constituency of BJP’s unfulfilled promises.

Varanasi is the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will contest from the seat again in the upcoming elections.

Priyanka Gandhi had offered prayers at the city’s iconic Vishwanath Temple on March 20. Wrapping up her tour of UP in Prime minister’s constituency, she had called the coming Lok Sabha polls a “new freedom struggle”. In a blistering attack on Modi, she had asked him not to treat people “as fools”.