UP Election Result 2019 LIVE: SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan hoping to stop BJP from repeating 2014 super show

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party created a record by winning 71 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. In 2019 Lok Sabha election, the saffron party is facing an unprecedented task of matching its spectacular show. Can Amit Shah and Narendra Modi do it again? Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage The BJP is facing a potent opponent this time in the form of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have also predicted it will be difficult for the BJP to repeat its 2014 performance, but he party will still emerge as the single largest political force winning anywhere between 60-65 seats. Uttar Pradesh is witnessing several interesting battles in Lok Sabha election 2019. If Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani battle in Amethi is being closely watched by the national and international media, contest on seats like Mathura, Kannauj, Gorakhpur, Rampur, Azamgarh have also gathered much interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certain to win a second term as a Member of Parliament from Varanasi. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh election results 2019: