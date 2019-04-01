Union minister Ashwini Choubey booked for violating model code of conduct

Ashwini Choubey booked for model code of conduct violation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Ashwini Choubey landed in trouble after he was caught on camera indulging in a verbal spat with Sub District Magistrate (SDM) of Buxar KK Upadhyay over violation of the model code of conduct last week. According to multiple media reports, Choubey and another 150 BJP workers have been booked by the police for violating the poll code for leading an oversized convoy during campaigning in his constituency on March 30.

Controversy erupted when the Buxar SDM stopped Choubey’s convoy and asked him to abide by the law. Choubey was leading a convoy of nearly 40 vehicles in violation of the poll code. The official even warned Choubey that action will be taken against him as per the law if he continues to violate the model code of conduct.

In return, Choubey lashed out at the official and asked Upadhyay to allow the vehicles as they were part of his convoy. The video also shows Choubey daring the official to arrest him.

“What’s the issue? Who’s order is it. Send me to jail if you have to do something. This is my vehicle and you cannot seize it,” he told the officer.

According to news agency ANI, Choubey has been booked under several sections of the IPC for assault and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Buxar District Magistrate Raghvendra Singh confirmed that a case has been filed against Choubey under various sections including stopping a public servant from doing his duty.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident concerning the minister. A case has been lodged against him,” he said.

Choubey is seeking re-election from Buxar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.