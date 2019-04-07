“Unholy, corrupt” DMK-Congress alliance will end in disaster: Rajnath Singh

Singh said he was overwhelmed by the warmth and enthusiam of the temple city. He assured the BJP would protect and preserve the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu and listed the developmental activities of the Centre in the southern state.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday slammed the DMK-Congress front in Tamil Nadu, saying it was not a progressive alliance, but a ‘corrupt’ and ‘unholy’ combine which would end in a ‘disaster’. Canvassing votes for Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sivapathy of AIADMK here, he said, “in the Congress-DMK alliance, many people are on bail or in jail. It was not a progressive alliance but a corrupt alliance”. DMK is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance in the state which also comprises the Congress and the Left parties among others, while the BJP is part of the AIADMK-led front for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu through the “backdoor” by stitching alliances with the Dravidian parties after being totally rejected by the people several decades ago, he said. “The anti-democratic Congress has been chased out of Tamil Nadu several decades ago. And this election will see that it is swept clean out of the state”, he said, referring to the ouster of the Congress in 1967. Pointing to the dismissal of DMK governments by the Congress misusing article 356 of the Constitution in the past, Singh said “Their alliance is not only opportunistic but unholy.”

The BJP leader recalled the comments made by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. “I still remember those golden words spoken by Dr Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi when he said, “unholy alliances will always end in disaster. The DMK-Congress alliance will also end in disaster”, he said. However, on the other hand, the AIADMK-BJP combine was well received by Tamil Nadu people, he said. “If the BJP was elected, it would protect the Tamil culture and tradition,” Singh said and assured Special Economic Zones would be set up in Perambalur. Referring to the recent air strikes on terrorists base in Pakistan, he said India was not against Pakistan’s sovereignty and was only aiming at the terrorists’ bases. “We respect the sovereignty of Pakistan. Our attacks were aimed at only the terrorist camps there.

We are not against the Pakistan people,” he said. After 2014 elections, India has lost three great leaders AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former DMK Chief M Karunanidhi. “I offer my heartfelt tributes to these three great leaders who served Tamil Nadu and the Nation,” Singh said. Later addressing a campaign meeting in Madurai, Singh said he was overwhelmed by the warmth and enthusiam of the temple city. He assured the BJP would protect and preserve the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu and listed the developmental activities of the Centre in the southern state.