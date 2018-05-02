Not Lord Ram that I could purify Dalits by eating at their home, prefer serving them personally: BJP’s Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s outreach to Dalits has seen it field several of its leaders on the ground to reach out to the community in an apparent bid to redraw its image among them. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath and party leaders have been visiting Dalit residences to establish a direct connect with them and instill a sense of confidence that the government’s policies are not against them as projected by the opposition. Today, firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti who was in Madhya Pradesh, said that she doesn’t ‘consider herself Lord Ram who can purity Dalits’

Bharti was speaking on the sidelines of ‘Samajik Samrasta Bhoj’ in Naugaon’s Gadhmau village. She went on to add that she would prefer to invite Dalits to her residence and feed them.

“I don’t consider myself Lord Ram that I could purify Dalits by eating at their home. Instead, I prefer inviting Dalits to my home and serving them personally,” the minister said as she refused to take part in the mass meal event.

“When Dalits come to our house and eat together it is then that we will become pure,” she added.

The comment comes at a time when the BJP is under attack — both from the opposition as well as sections of its own party — over its alleged mistreatment of Dalits. Several party leaders, especially from Uttar Pradesh have targetted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over what they saw as high-handedness towards the issues that related to the Dalit community.

At the Centre, the government’s stand on the Supreme Court order in the SC/ST Act matter was also highlighted by the opposition parties in a bid to communicate that the BJP-led central government was against the welfare of a certain section of society.

Politics over issues related to Dalits and other marginalised communities have proven an effective tool for parties ahead of polls. Dalits play a major role in several politically significant states of the country, and several parties have a considerable Dalit vote bank.