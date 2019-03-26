Two-time Lok Sabha MP Jaya Prada joins BJP, may take on Azam Khan from Rampur

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 1:38 PM

Jaya Prada was a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur constituency for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Prior to that, she was a member of Rajya Sabha of TDP for six years from 1996 to 2002.

Jaya Prada joins BJP The BJP is likely to field Jaya Prada from Rampur Lok Sabha seat

Bollywood actor and former Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media here, Jaya Prada said that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Jaya Prada was a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur constituency for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Prior to that, she was a member of Rajya Sabha of TDP for six years from 1996 to 2002. In 2014, she contested from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP’s Kunwar Bharatendra Singh.

If reports are to go by, the saffron party may field her against Samajwadi Party’s Muslim face Azam Khan from Rampur which falls in western Uttar Pradesh.

Jaya Prada had joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 at the invitation of its founder NT Rama Rao. She quit the TDP and joined Samajwadi Party following differences with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. She successfully contested election from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on Samajwadi Party ticket.

In 2010, she was expelled from the party after she came out in support of Amar Singh who was expelled for indulging in anti-party activities. Jaya and Amar then floated a new political party Rashtriya Lok Manch. The party contested both the 2012 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and 2014 Lok Sabha polls but failed to open its account.

