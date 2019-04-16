Two-day ban on Mayawati to stay: SC refuses to entertain BSP chief’s plea challenging EC order

Published: April 16, 2019 11:39 AM

Following the SC rap for EC, the poll panel on Monday afternoon took action against Adityanath, Mayawati, Azam Khan and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna made it clear that no further order was required for now. 

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed satisfaction over Election Commission’s action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during poll campaign. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also refused to consider the plea of Mayawati challenging the EC’s 48-hr ban on the leader and asked her counsel to file a separate appeal against the poll panel’s order. Taking note of the EC action, the court said it seems the EC has “woken up” and barred various politicians from poll campaigning for varying hours.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by an NRI Yoga teacher based in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seeking a direction to the EC to take “strict action” against political parties if their spokespersons make remarks based on caste and religion in the media in the run up to general elections.

