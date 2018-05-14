​​​
Twist in political tale! After Karnataka Elections Results, Siddaramaiah may not become CM even if Congress wins?

The Karnataka election results will be announced on Tuesday.

Updated: May 14, 2018 5:37 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he will step aside for a Dalit Chief Minister if the Congress leadership wishes.

“It is fine if the party decides to have a Dalit Chief Minister,” he said, according to News18.

The statement comes after exit polls following Assembly elections on Saturday predicted a hung Assembly with the possibility of the Janata Dal-Secular emerging as the kingmaker.

Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to dismiss exit polls as “entertainment” and told his party workers and supporters to relax and enjoy the weekend. “We are coming back,” he tweeted.

Earlier, he told the media: “This will be my last election.”

