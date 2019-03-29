TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK gets ‘gift box’ as symbol for Lok Sabha elections

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 10:52 AM

Palaniswami and his trusted deputy O Panneerselvam were allocated the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the faction headed by the EC in November 2017.

gift box, dinakaran, ammk, aiadmk, ammk party symbol, lok sabha elections, tamil nadu lok sabha elections, pressure cooker, dinakaran party, dinakaran party symbol, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, puducherry elections, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, sasikala, sasikala party(Image source: ANI)

The AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran has been allotted the ‘Gift box’ as the symbol for its candidates in fray for a total of 40 parliamentary and 19 Assembly seats in the forthcoming by-polls and Lok Sabha elections of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Dhinakaran had founded Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he along with Sasikala were ousted from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK. The battle by the AMMK has been long and fraught with problems.

Last week in March 2019, the apex Court had declined to recognise TTV Dhinakaran-led outfit’s claim over ‘pressure cooker’ as common election symbol.

In 2017, the EC had previously allotted ‘pressure cooker’ symbol as a provisional measure, to the group led by Dinakaran for Tamil Nadu’s R K Nagar constituency bypolls in which Dinakaran had won by over 40,000 votes. It has to be noted that the RK Nagar seat was earlier held by Jayalalithaa herself.

Regarding recognition of AMMK

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench had made it clear that its March order directing the EC to consider allocating common election symbol does not mean it is granting recognition to AMMK as a political group as the outfit’s candidates would be deemed as Independents for all purposes.

The bench had also added that it was the Election Commission’s duty and right to think of granting registration to Dhinakaran’s AMMK as a political party and it will be completed in due time by the poll panel.

Earlier in February 2019, the Delhi High Court had rejected VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran’s petition to claim the ‘two-leaves’ symbol of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) which is currently held by Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction of the parent party – AIADMK.

Post J Jayalathilaa’s death in December 2016, the AIADMK had split with the group led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam joining hands against Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala.

