Tsunamo! PM Modi takes BJP/NDA to never-before heights

By Liz Mathew & Ravish Tiwari RIDING a wave that swept aside an opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh and breached a fortress in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, swept to power Thursday for a second straight term with a record tally expected to cross 300 seats with counting still on. This was a moment in history \u2014 Modi became the first non-Congress full majority Prime Minister to get re-elected with a stronger majority \u2014 his party got 282 in 2014 \u2014 48 years after incumbent Indira Gandhi pulled this off in 1971. So sweeping is the victory in scale and scope, it decisively pushed Congress to the margins of national politics making it struggle to win enough seats to claim the statutory position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. For the Opposition, too, the victory was stunning. Clearly, its narrative of rural distress, effects of demonetisation, depressed commodity prices, joblessness, sluggish private investment and sliding consumption pattern failed to strike chords with voters across caste, class and geography. Instead, the BJP succeeded in making national pride and Modi\u2019s popularity an issue for electoral choices. \u201cTogether we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again,\u201d Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in his first reaction after initial trends suggested a historic win. The results also marked a full circle for Mandal politics that held sway in vast swathes of India since late 1980s and shaped the nature of the Centre since mid-1990s. It is best reflected in BJP\u2019s success in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka that witnessed a major political realignment against the BJP. Additionally, the BJP\u2019s success in Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra seems to have called the bluff of the politics of the dominant communities \u2014 Jats, Patidars and Marathas respectively which have been restive and vocal against the BJP government since 2014. The verdict also marked the lowest ebb for Left parties which shrunk to their historic low \u2014 marking an affirmation of the cultural nationalism that BJP worked its script around. Indeed, the BJP burnished its credentials whether it was through the emphasis of nationalism in election campaign or by fielding Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in terror case, to buttress its Hindu cultural moorings. For the BJP, the results are also an ideological victory against the alleged pseudo-secularism of Congress, Left-parties and its other rivals. The verdict, consequently, is also likely to pose a new challenge to constitutional secularism advocated by BJP\u2019s rivals. Given the demographics of the country and the record number of first-time voters, the BJP\u2019s electoral success revealed the growing impatience of dynasty-driven parties and their politics. The way several leaders from the first family of many parties \u2014 Congress, SP, TDP, TRS, JDS etc \u2014 were defeated in different parts of the country, the message is clear: there will be pressure on these parties to recalibrate their membership and leadership ideas to draw the young in. The spread of the 2019 results suggest BJP\u2019s widening appeal beyond its traditional urban and semi-urban pockets. This is the second time after 2019 that the BJP has won massively in rural pockets of Hindi heartland and elsewhere. Apart from holding on to its gains in 2014, the BJP broke fresh ground in new areas, in particular West Bengal where it has traditionally been a fringe player. The BJP, additionally, seems to have shown promise in Odisha and Telangana where its previous successes were made possible only in alliance with its regional partners. Today\u2019s landmark verdict will help BJP make further inroads into other areas, most likely Telangana and Kerala during next five years. The verdict puts traditional parties in these states on notice. In West Bengal, the results suggest that the 2021 Assembly elections could become a direct contest between the incumbent TMC and the BJP. Whether it forces another political realignment is something that will keep the political battlefield in Bengal abuzz. The BJP\u2019s success, however, also revealed its limitations \u2014 it didn\u2019t strike a resonant chord in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which accounts for 84 Lok Sabha seats. That\u2019s the task cut out for the party, its leaders said today.