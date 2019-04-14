TRS polling agent arrested for taking photos of EVM strongroom

By: | Updated: April 14, 2019 2:31 PM

According to the complaint, after completion of polling in the Parliamentary polls on April 11, when the EVMs and VVPATs were deposited in a strongroom of a college at Bogaram and while sealing the strongroom Venkatesh allegedly took pictures and videos which was illegal, police said.

TRS polling agent, Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, EVM, N Venkatesh, Rajashekar Reddy, VVPATN Venkatesh, political agent of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Rajashekar Reddy, was Saturday arrested and sent to judicial remand, Keesara Police Station Inspector J Narender Goud said. (Representational image: IE)

An agent of TRS candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate was arrested on charge of taking photos and videos while storing EVMs in a strongroom here, police said Sunday. N Venkatesh, political agent of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Rajashekar Reddy, was Saturday arrested and sent to judicial remand, Keesara Police Station Inspector J Narender Goud said.

He was arrested on a complaint from Chief Executive Officer of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who is assistant returning officer of the segment.

A case under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against him.

