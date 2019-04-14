TRS polling agent arrested for taking photos of EVM strongroom

N Venkatesh, political agent of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Rajashekar Reddy, was Saturday arrested and sent to judicial remand, Keesara Police Station Inspector J Narender Goud said. (Representational image: IE)

An agent of TRS candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate was arrested on charge of taking photos and videos while storing EVMs in a strongroom here, police said Sunday. N Venkatesh, political agent of Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Rajashekar Reddy, was Saturday arrested and sent to judicial remand, Keesara Police Station Inspector J Narender Goud said.

He was arrested on a complaint from Chief Executive Officer of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who is assistant returning officer of the segment.

According to the complaint, after completion of polling in the Parliamentary polls on April 11, when the EVMs and VVPATs were deposited in a strongroom of a college at Bogaram and while sealing the strongroom Venkatesh allegedly took pictures and videos which was illegal, police said.

A case under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against him.