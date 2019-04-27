Trouble for Gautam Gambhir as EC asks Delhi Police to register case against him for ‘election rally without permission’

In a jolt for Gautam Gambhir days after the BJP fielded him from East Delhi constituency, the Election Commission on Saturday asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the cricketer-turned-politician for \u201cholding a political rally without taking permission.\u201d It asked the returning officer of East Delhi constituency to lodge a case against BJP's new entrant. \u201cWe have received a complaint from the election commission on Friday against Gautam Gambhir for conducting a meeting on Thursday in Lajpat Nagar. We took action under Delhi Police Act and filed a Kalandara against him after issuing challan,\u201d Indian Express quoted DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal as saying. Taking to Twitter, his rival from east Delhi, AAP's Atishi tweeted, \u201cFirst, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs.Now, FIR for the illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?\u201d. The latest development has come a day after Atishi moved a Delhi court against her BJP rival alleging that Gambhir has submitted wrong information in his nomination papers and did not inform of having two voter cards in two separate localities in the national capital. Sharing two voter lists on her Twitter account Atishi claimed Gambhir is a registered voter in Karol Bagh as also in Rajinder Nagar, on the basis of information National Voters\u2019 Service Portal. Also read:\u00a0PM Modi speaks with help of teleprompter, all this is about to change, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli Gambhir, is also the richest BJP candidate in the national capital, with an annual income of over Rs. 12 crore. \u201cI am fighting on my vision\u2026 politics is also a team game like cricket, and the team has done very well \u2014 people love our PM and it will show\u2026 my vision is to take the country and this area forward,\u201d he had said after submitting his nomination papers. Elections in the national capital will be held on May 12.