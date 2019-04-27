Trouble for Gautam Gambhir as EC asks Delhi Police to register case against him for ‘election rally without permission’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 5:10:22 PM

EC asked the returning officer of East Delhi constituency to lodge a case against BJP's new entrant.

gautam gambhir, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Gautam Gambhir (ANI)

In a jolt for Gautam Gambhir days after the BJP fielded him from East Delhi constituency, the Election Commission on Saturday asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the cricketer-turned-politician for “holding a political rally without taking permission.” It asked the returning officer of East Delhi constituency to lodge a case against BJP’s new entrant.

“We have received a complaint from the election commission on Friday against Gautam Gambhir for conducting a meeting on Thursday in Lajpat Nagar. We took action under Delhi Police Act and filed a Kalandara against him after issuing challan,” Indian Express quoted DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal as saying.

Taking to Twitter, his rival from east Delhi, AAP’s Atishi tweeted, “First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs.Now, FIR for the illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don’t know the rules, why play the game?”.

The latest development has come a day after Atishi moved a Delhi court against her BJP rival alleging that Gambhir has submitted wrong information in his nomination papers and did not inform of having two voter cards in two separate localities in the national capital. Sharing two voter lists on her Twitter account Atishi claimed Gambhir is a registered voter in Karol Bagh as also in Rajinder Nagar, on the basis of information National Voters’ Service Portal.

Also read: PM Modi speaks with help of teleprompter, all this is about to change, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Gambhir, is also the richest BJP candidate in the national capital, with an annual income of over Rs. 12 crore. “I am fighting on my vision… politics is also a team game like cricket, and the team has done very well — people love our PM and it will show… my vision is to take the country and this area forward,” he had said after submitting his nomination papers.

Elections in the national capital will be held on May 12.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Trouble for Gautam Gambhir as EC asks Delhi Police to register case against him for ‘election rally without permission’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition