Trouble brews for Congress in MP, Mayawati threatens to review support to Kamal Nath government

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati suffered a huge blow in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls when her party candidate from Guna Lokendra Singh Rajput switched over to the Congress. The BSP had fielded Rajput from Guna against Congress' sitting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia is seeking re-election from this Madhya Pradesh seat. But on Monday, Rajput quit the BSP and joined the grand old party in the presence of Scindia. Welcoming Rajput to the Congress fold, Scindia tweeted: "The young BSP candidate from Guna Shri Lokendra Singh Rajput has joined the Congress and extended support to me. I welcome him to the Congress family. I am sure that your induction into Congress will strengthen the party." Stung by the development, BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter to threaten to reconsider her support to the Kamal Nath government. "The Congress is similar to the BJP when it comes to misuse the government machinery. Guna seat candidate from Madhya Pradesh was forcibly made to withdraw his nomination. But the BSP will give a befitting reply to Congress by contesting on its own symbol. And the BSP will reconsider its decision to support the Congress government (in Madhya Pradesh)," she tweeted. At present, two BSP MLAs and the lone Samajwadi Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh support the Congress government. If BSP decides to pull the rug its support, the SP may follow the suit. The Congress has 113 MLAs in 231 members Legislative Assembly. It enjoys the support of seven MLAs which includes two of BSP and one of SP. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, has 109 members in the House. If the BSP and SP withdraw the support, the Kamal Nath government will have the support of four independents, leaving it with a razor thin majority at 117, just one one more than half-way mark. On Tuesday, the BSP also issued a statement alleging that Congress is fighting against the BSP and harassing its cadre in the state by registering fake cases. After Congress came to power in the state in December last year, three former BSP MLAs who lost the elections in 2018, have joined the grand old party. Also, reports say that Rajput was contemplating joining the Congress for long. Eight parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh including Guna will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.