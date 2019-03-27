Transfer of 3 IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh will jeopardise Chandrababu Naidu’s security, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party has reacted angrily to the Election Commission’s decision to transfer 3 IPS officers in the state. The party described the Commission’s decision unconstitutional and against the principles of natural justice, calling it a conspiracy by YCP, TRS and BJP, all three main political adversaries. TDP said its chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu faces highest level of security threat and the election commission’s decision jeopardises his security.

The country’s apex body to conduct and supervise the election process on Tuesday ordered transfer of 3 IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh. Director General of Intelligence AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam were sent to state police headquarters and were directed to hand over their charges to their immediate subordinates.

“The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu naidu is having highest level of security threat having suffered an assassination attempt and missing very narrowly,” said the party’s official spokesperson K Rammohan Rao in a statement, adding that the director general intelligence directly supervises the security of the chief minister and his transfer during the height of election campaigning will jeopardise the chief minister’s security.

Telugu Desam Party, which is an active member of 21 political parties opposing the NDA alliance, accused the election commission of acting on the frivolous complaints filed by its political rivals – Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party, K Chandrasekhar Rao led Telengana Rashtra Samithi that rules neighbouring Telangana state and BJP, the ruling party at the centre.

TDP also alleged that transfer of SP Kadapa was aimed at derailing investigation into the murder of YCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy’s relative Vivekananda Reddy who was a former MP.

TDP spokesperson K Rammohan Rao said: “The transfer of SP Kadapa based on the complaint filed by YCP leaders, who themselves are accused in the above-mentioned murder case and the investigation is at a critical stage and the present transfer seriously compromises the pace and outcome of the investigation.”

TDP alleged that no reason was mentioned for transfer of the concerned officer and they were denied the opportunity to present their side as per the principles of natural justice.