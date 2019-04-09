Tough action taken against separatist after they did not respond to olive branch: Rajnath Singh

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 4:21 AM

The Home Minister said advisory was given to all the states to ensure respect and protection to the Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside the valley.

separatist groups, olive branch, Rajnath Singh, election news, india newsThe Home minister said advisory was given to all the states to ensure respect and protection to the Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside the valley. (ANI Image)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said tough action was taken against the separatists after they “failed” to respond to the olive branch extended by the Centre to them over the past four years. He assured protection to Kashmiri students outside the state and said advisory has been given to all the states to ensure their protection, while BJP workers were also directed to stand by them if they faced any problems in any part of the country.

“There is a talk that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is taking a stern action against separatists in Kashmir. We have banned some organisations, and I want to say that if there is a need, more strict action will be taken against them,” Singh said addressing an election rally here in support of party candidate Jugal Kishore from Jammu parliamentary constituency. He said the Centre tried to reach out to the separatists and invited them for talks, but they paid no heed.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister files poll code violation complaint against PM Modi

“Over the past four years, we repeatedly offered the olive branch and invited them for talks, but nobody turned up and instead efforts continued to strengthen the separatism in the valley,” he said, adding that “we banned some organisations as they left us with no option but to go tough against them”. The Centre recently banned Jamaat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the valley. “They (separatists) ruined the state and are giving money to minor boys, aged between 10 and 16 years, for indulging in stone-pelting at the behest of Pakistan and creating passions for separatism. “We went too far and ordered revoking of cases against these boys to save their future, but it too had no impact on the separatists who continued with their disruptive activities,” he said.

The Home minister said advisory was given to all the states to ensure respect and protection to the Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside the valley. Attacking the Congress for denying credit to Modi for taking actions against terrorists inside Pakistan, he asked why should not the prime minister be given credit for the actions. “Our opponents say why Modi should be given credit for the actions of our brave security forces against terrorists inside Pakistan. “Modi had never sought credit, but I want to ask the Congress people when Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two, leading to the creation of  Bangladesh, our senior leader and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised her and she was given full credit for it,” Singh said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Tough action taken against separatist after they did not respond to olive branch: Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition