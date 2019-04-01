To fight Lok Sabha polls, Hardik Patel knocks SC door after Gujarat HC rejected plea in riot case

Gujarat High Court on Friday had rejected his petition seeking a stay on his July 2018 conviction for rioting and arson, thereby making him ineligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections. (File/PTI)

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday moved to the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court’s order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction in 2015 Vispur rioting case. The last date for filing of nominations for Gujarat is April 4, which votes on April 23.

Patel’s petition is likely to be mentioned Tuesday for an urgent hearing and his lawyers would seek a stay of the March 29 order of the high court which is coming in the way of his contesting the Lok Sabha election, news agency PTI reported.

Gujarat High Court on Friday had rejected his petition seeking a stay on his July 2018 conviction for rioting and arson, thereby making him ineligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The verdict of the HC is seen as a major setback for Patel who is looking quite eager to contest Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency of Saurashtra region.

Hardik Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, joined the Congress on March 12. He had been convicted in a case of rioting and was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, which bars him from contesting an election.

In July last year, the sessions court of Visnagar in Mehsana district had sentenced Hardik to two years of imprisonment in a case of rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015, when the quota stir of Patidars had started gaining momentum in Gujarat. Last year in August, Patel was granted bail by the High Court but it did not stay his conviction.

Although his two-year sentence was suspended, his conviction was not stayed by the court at that time.

As per a Supreme Court verdict, Patel cannot contest in the elections, as he has been convicted in a case by a court. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, also prohibits a person, who is convicted in a case from contesting polls.