TMC workers removing party flags from North Kolkata constituency, alleges BJP – WATCH VIDEO

BJP’s Bengali unit has alleged TMC workers are removing party flags in North Kolkata constituency. (@BJP4Bengal)

TMC vs BJP: A couple of days ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, political temperature has soared in West Bengal with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of disrupting its campaign. The BJP’s Bengal unit has posted a video on Twitter showing a Trinamool supporter ordering his aides to remove BJP flags put up at houses of a locality in North Kolkata constituency.

Referring to TMC workers as ‘Mamata’s goons’, the Bengal unit of the BJP appealed people to end the ‘blot’ on state’s future.

“Coward @mamataofficial goons, scared of BJP, removing BJP flags in Kolkata Uttar constituency. It’s no more just a TMC Vs BJP fight, it’s TMC Vs the common man. Fight for your self respect, for democracy! Fight against Mamata goons to end this blot on Bengal’s future,” Bengal BJP tweeted.

The BJP has said it will approach the Election Commission with a complaint against the TMC.

This is not for the first time that BJP has alleged removal of party’s flags and posters by the TMC in the state. Earlier this month, the BJP had claimed that Trinamool workers removed their posters and flags from roads party president Amit Shah was scheduled to pass enroute to rally venue.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bitter battle in the eastern state. The BJP is trying hard to make inroads in Mamata’s citadel. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has been using all her force to keep the BJP out of her state. Earlier in January, the Bengal government had denied landing permission for the helicopter of Amit Shah who was scheduled to hold a rally in Malda.

Voting in West Bengal is spread across all the seven phases of Lok Sabha election. Polling is scheduled to he held on North Kolkata seat on May 19. BJP’s Rahul Sinha is in fray against TMC’s sitting Sudip Bandhopadhyaya form North Kolkata seat.